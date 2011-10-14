Pedestrians stop to look at papers at a news stand on O'Connell Street in Dublin July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland should reduce its budget deficit at a faster pace than currently required under an EU-IMF bailout to help regain credibility in financial markets, the OECD said in a survey published on Friday.

Ireland's government is currently weighing up the possibility of accelerating austerity measures against the impact such a move would have on fragile economic growth and its own popularity.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Ireland's trade-dependent economy meant it was less reliant on government spending to stimulate demand and could possibly risk more fiscal adjustments despite the OECD more than halving its growth forecast for Ireland for 2012.

"To gain market confidence, slippage relative to the (EU-IMF) programme must be avoided. Indeed, providing that growth allows, the authorities should reduce the deficit faster than required by the programme," the OECD said in its first survey of Ireland since 2009.

The OECD raised its forecast for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 1.2 percent for this year from 0 percent in its previous projection in May but more than halved its 2012 forecast to 1 percent from 2.3 percent as a worsening global outlook tempers export-led growth.

Under the terms of an EU-IMF 85 billion euros bailout, Ireland needs to cut its budget deficit to 8.6 percent of GDP in 2012 from an estimated 10 percent this year and the OECD said it was on track to do so.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny's government has pledged not to cut social welfare rates in the 2012 budget, to be published in early December, but the OECD said Dublin should reduce such rates given that social welfare spending accounts for nearly 40 percent of current expenditure.

The OECD expects Ireland's unemployment rate to stay above 14 percent this year and next compared to 4.6 percent in 2007 and said it would take years to reverse the sharp rise in joblessness triggered by a property crash-induced recession.

In addition to a deficit target, the OECD also recommended that Ireland adopt nominal spending targets and a debt-to-GDP ratio target by a specified date.

Currently, Ireland's gross public debt levels are expected to peak at 117 percent of GDP in 2013, up from 25 percent before the financial crisis hit in 2008.

The OECD also said Ireland should further limit its guarantee of bank assets as financial market confidence returns.

Dublin issued a blanket guarantee of bank liabilities in late September 2008 amidst a global credit crunch, tying the fate of the banks to the sovereign, but has since narrowed it to specific debt securities with a maturity of up to five years and deposits.

The guarantee scheme is subject to review every six months by the European Union. The current guarantee runs out at the end of this year and is expected to be extended for another six month as the banks remain dependent on emergency ECB support.

