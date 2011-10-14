DUBLIN Policy recommendations from the OECD will feed into preparations for Ireland's 2012 budget, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a survey that Ireland should reduce its budget deficit at a faster pace than currently required under an EU-IMF bailout.

"I welcome this survey which provides strong support for the government's policies of fiscal consolidation and restoring the banking system to health," Noonan said in a statement.

"These recommendations will feed into the preparation of the budget."

