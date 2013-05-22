DUBLIN Ireland's hopes of convincing workers to agree to a revised public sector pay deal received a boost on Wednesday when a teachers' union who threatened strike action urged members to accept the proposals.

Ireland's government agreed draft proposals with trade unions on Tuesday as it seeks to make fresh budget cuts and avert the threat of strikes in a country that has seen no major public sector unrest since its EU-IMF bailout three years ago.

Public sector workers last month rejected initial proposals to extend a three-year-old pay deal, and workers from the three main teachers' unions, representing 66,000 people or around a quarter of the public sector, said they would strike if the government followed through with a threat to unilaterally cut their pay.

But after the country's industrial relations mediator helped broker a compromise, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) became the first major union whose members had rejected the first set of proposals to recommend the new deal.

The union put its change of heart down to a government commitment to restore any salary cuts and reinstate supervision and substitution allowance in three years' time, rather than abolishing them completely.

"Recommendation of acceptance is not an endorsement but an opinion that it is the better of two alternatives," INTO general secretary Sheila Nunan said in a statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Mike Collett-White)