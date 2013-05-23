DUBLIN Ireland's largest union on Thursday recommended its members back a revised public sector pay deal in a boost to the government which needs to secure approval to meet budget targets and maintain industrial peace.

Ireland's government agreed draft proposals with trade unions on Tuesday to implement budget cuts after workers last month rejected initial proposals to extend a three-year-old pay deal.

"We recommend acceptance of the new proposals," SIPTU, whose members account for around 25 percent of all workers, said in a statement. The union refused to back the original agreement five weeks ago.

SIPTU said, however, that if members rejected the deal and the government went ahead with a threat to introduce pay cuts across the public sector, it would move to strike.

SIPTU said it had changed its mind as the revised deal reassured the union about the future of overtime rates for lower paid public sector workers and a promise to delay rather than scrap pay rises for those on higher paid.

On Thursday a teachers' union which had threatened strike action urged members to accept the proposals.

