DUBLIN Irish primary school teachers overwhelmingly backed a call to strike if the government unilaterally cuts their pay, but their trade union leaders will first rejoin fresh talks aimed at finding a compromise.

Public sector workers last month rejected extending a three-year-old pay deal, upsetting government plans to make deeper budget cuts and raising the threat of strikes in a country that has seen no major industrial unrest during its EU-IMF bailout.

Ireland's three main teachers' unions, representing 66,000 or around a quarter of all Irish public sector workers, have balloted members over strike action and the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) were the first to return their results on Friday, with 91 percent backing strike action.

The government, which, ahead of ballots on the deal said the alternative would be an across the board 7 percent pay cut, has insisted that savings must be found and that 300 million euros (253.53 million pounds) has been factored into this year's budget.

The INTO and Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI), which will announce the results of its ballot on Monday, said they would rejoin other trade unions at the negotiating table as the government inches closer to a deal.

The official brokering the talks said earlier this week that he believed he had agreement in principle with a majority of the unions who opposed the deal in April and hoped to have it signed off by the end of this week.

A spokeswoman for Ireland's spending minister, who is representing the government in the talks, said they were progressing and that the focus had narrowed to health and education in the hope of reaching agreement in the coming days.

