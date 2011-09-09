FTSE steadies as housebuilders offset weaker commodities
LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, as a drop in energy stock prices prompted by oil price weakness offset a rally led by housing stocks.
DUBLIN The European Commission's latest review of Ireland's progress in meeting its bailout targets is a mark of recognition that it will be the first euro zone country to emerge from the region's debt crisis, the Irish prime minister said on Friday.
"I think a fundamental of the report is that there is now a recognition that the decisions taken by government and the EU are having a material and beneficial effect on our country in terms of the reaction internationally where commentators and economists are looking at Ireland as being a country that can actually emerge from the EFSF bailout," Enda Kenny told reporters.
Dublin wants to impose losses on some 3.5 billion euros of senior unsecured, unguaranteed bonds in shuttered lenders Anglo Irish Bank ANGIB.UL and Irish Nationwide Building Society IRNBS.UL to save money for taxpayers but the ECB reiterated its opposition to such a move on Thursday.
"The ECB have been very strident in this area but I think the ECB also recognises that Ireland is making stringent efforts to become the first country in Europe with difficulties to emerge from this," Kenny said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Carmel Crimmins)
LONDON Eight of every 10 publicly listed companies in Britain believe that the pressure to deliver short-term returns to shareholders has been an obstacle to their ability to invest, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline quarterly sales and profits beat expectations, buoyed by a weak pound, but the drugmaker warned earnings stripping out currencies could slip in 2017 if generic copies of its lung drug Advair arrive in the United States.