Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference at the European Council building at the end of an Euro zone leaders crisis summit in Brussels, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

DUBLIN The European Commission's latest review of Ireland's progress in meeting its bailout targets is a mark of recognition that it will be the first euro zone country to emerge from the region's debt crisis, the Irish prime minister said on Friday.

"I think a fundamental of the report is that there is now a recognition that the decisions taken by government and the EU are having a material and beneficial effect on our country in terms of the reaction internationally where commentators and economists are looking at Ireland as being a country that can actually emerge from the EFSF bailout," Enda Kenny told reporters.

Dublin wants to impose losses on some 3.5 billion euros of senior unsecured, unguaranteed bonds in shuttered lenders Anglo Irish Bank ANGIB.UL and Irish Nationwide Building Society IRNBS.UL to save money for taxpayers but the ECB reiterated its opposition to such a move on Thursday.

"The ECB have been very strident in this area but I think the ECB also recognises that Ireland is making stringent efforts to become the first country in Europe with difficulties to emerge from this," Kenny said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Carmel Crimmins)