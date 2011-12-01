DUBLIN Ireland's coalition government expelled a junior Labour Party lawmaker on Thursday after he refused to back its plan to extend a controversial bank guarantee scheme, the third expulsion since the government swept to power in February.

The coalition, which has capitalised on a wave of voter anger over an economic meltdown that led to an EU/IMF bailout, still has a comfortable majority after the expulsion of Tommy Broughan, retaining 111 of 165 deputies.

Broughan, who has had several disagreements with the leadership of his party in the past, was automatically expelled from the parliamentary party when he voted against the government on Thursday. His expulsion means the government can no longer count on his vote.

"His actions today are regarded as a grievous breach of party discipline," the party said in a statement.

Broughan voted against the extension of the government's 2008 deposit guarantee scheme, which left Ireland responsible for its banks' liabilities, eventually triggering the bailout last year. The government says it is still needed to maintain stability in the banking system.

A junior minister for centre-left Labour, Wille Penrose, resigned earlier this month over the closure of an army barracks in his constituency. A deputy from centre-right Fine Gael resigned in July over cuts to services at his local hospital.

The government is to unveil its first budget next week with cutbacks of 2.2 billion euros (1.9 billion pounds), which will put pressure on backbench members of parliament and analysts say could lead to further resignations.

