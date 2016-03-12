DUBLIN A re-run of the election in Ireland would produce a similarly inconclusive outcome to the poll last month that has left the country facing a prolonged political stalemate, a survey suggested on Saturday.

Ireland became one of several euro zone countries with deeply fractured parliaments on Feb. 26 as voters ousted caretaker prime minister Enda Kenny's coalition from power without producing a clear alternative.

Kenny's Fine Gael party remained the biggest party but fell well short of a majority, leaving its historic rival Fianna Fail as its only realistic partner to govern with in an unprecedented tie-up many in both parties are strongly resisting.

The first opinion poll published since the election indicated that Fine Gael's support would increase by one percentage point to 27 percent and Fianna Fail, also on the centre-right, would rise by the same level to 25 percent.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll suggested that Sinn Fein would also improve its share of the vote by one point to 15 percent, but the left-wing party has ruled out serving as a minority partner to either of the two main parties.

Senior ministers have said it could take weeks to break the deadlock and that a Fine Gael minority government supported by its rival on a vote-by-vote basis is the most likely compromise. If that cannot be agreed, Ireland would face a second election.

