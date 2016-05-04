Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny laughs with opposition party leader Micheal Martin of Fianna Fail after the 1916 Arbour Hill Commemoration ceremony and requiem mass at the grave of the 14 leaders involved in the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN Talks on forming a government between acting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael party and independent lawmakers could conclude later on Wednesday or Thursday, Kenny told parliament.

Kenny has secured the agreement of Ireland's second largest party, rival Fianna Fail, to facilitate a minority government and needs the support of six more lawmakers outside his party to reach the 58 required to be re-elected prime minister.

Fianna Fail will abstain on key votes until the end of 2018. If Fine Gael found enough independent deputies for an agreement it would break almost ten weeks of deadlock following elections when Kenny's outgoing coalition suffered heavy losses.

"I'd like to think this matter can be concluded by this week. The matter could be signed off on tonight or tomorrow (but) I can't guarantee it," Kenny said.

