DUBLIN The leader of Ireland's second largest party Fianna Fail lost a vote in parliament to be appointed prime minister as expected on Wednesday, following Enda Kenny's earlier failed attempt to be re-elected.

Needing 79 votes for election, Micheal Martin was backed by the 43 members of his own party as the 15 independent lawmakers he and Kenny wanted the support of to hand them the initiative in forming a minority government voted for neither.

The two leaders are due to meet for the first time since the Feb. 26 election later on Wednesday to discuss whether they can end the political impasse and avoid a second election.

