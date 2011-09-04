Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference at the European Council building at the end of an Euro zone leaders crisis summit in Brussels, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

DUBLIN Support for Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael party has grown since February's election, but at the expense of its junior partner in government which has fallen behind the two main opposition parties, a poll published on Sunday showed.

Kenny, whose own rating has risen dramatically since Fine Gael returned to power, has helped his centre-right party's support rise to 44 percent from 36 percent on polling day, according to a Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll.

However support for his junior partner Labour, who won more seats than in any previous election earlier this year by capturing 19 percent of the vote, fell to 12 percent in the latest opinion poll.

That put Labour behind the more left-wing Sinn Fein Party on 13 percent while support for Fianna Fail, the party booted out of power in a record rout in February, slipped a further two percentage points to 15 percent.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll is the first survey to show such a sharp split in the governing parties performances.

Fine Gael and Labour have a record majority in parliament and the next parliamentary elections are not due until 2016, with local elections taking place two years earlier.

Labour parliamentary members gather for the annual party meeting this week before parliament resumes a week later following the summer break.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)