DUBLIN Support for Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael party fell sharply in an opinion poll on Saturday, just days before his government unveils the country's sixth and toughest austerity budget since late 2008.

Fine Gael, the senior partner in the coalition, remained the most popular party, but its backing dropped 6 points in a month to 28 percent in the Sunday Business Post/RED C poll, its lowest rating in the RED C series in four years.

That compares to a high of 41 percent the centre-right party hit 18 months ago and the 36 percent of the vote the party won when it and junior partner Labour swept to power in February 2011 in the aftermath of Ireland signing up to an EU/IMF bailout.

Irish finance minister Michael Noonan will detail 3.5 billion euros (2.8 billion pounds) of tax hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday and, with a record majority, will have little problem pushing the measures through parliament.

Saturday's poll, taken between November 26 and November 28, was conducted after Ireland's decades-old debate over strict abortion laws intensified when a woman, who was refused an abortion of her dying foetus, died in an Irish hospital.

The government has pledged to clarify the laws within weeks but the more conservative Fine Gael has come in for particular criticism for delays in introducing legislation to define in what circumstances abortion should be allowed.

Support for independents jumped four points to 21 percent while Labour, the more liberal partner in government, saw its backing rise to 14 percent from 13 percent last month.

Ireland's largest opposition party Fianna Fail, blamed by voters for Ireland's financial crisis and booted out of power last year, is the second-most popular group on 20 percent, up one point from the previous poll.

Fianna Fail's gradual recovery means it is has closed the gap between it and Kenny's party to 8 percentage points having been 25 points behind them in May last year.

Support for Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA that shares power in Northern Ireland, remained steady at 17 percent.

Ireland's next parliamentary election is scheduled to take place in 2016.

