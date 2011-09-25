Senator David Norris arrives at the Convention Centre during the visit of Queen Elizabeth in Dublin May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/POOL

DUBLIN A gay senator is threatening former Irish Republican Army paramilitary leader Martin McGuinness' hopes of becoming the next president of Ireland, according to a poll in a Sunday newspaper.

David Norris is the frontrunner for the largely ceremonial role despite having earlier abandoned the race when it emerged he had pleaded for clemency for a friend convicted of statutory rape.

Norris's admission in July that he had asked an Israeli judge to be lenient towards his Israeli former partner over a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Palestinian boy came after the republication of comments he made in 2002 defending the Ancient Greek attitude to paedophilia.

The controversy led several former supporters to call for him to step aside but since then, Norris' popularity and McGuinness' decision to contest the October 27 vote have triggered a rethink.

Although he played a key role in Northern Ireland in ending the IRA's 30-year campaign of violence, McGuinness is a controversial figure in the Republic with a senior government minister last week criticising his "exotic background."

Norris needs the nomination of 20 parliamentarians or four local councils to ensure his name is on the ballot paper.

Some 18 lawmakers have already said they will support him and with the political establishment baulking at the prospect of a strong showing for McGuinness, Norris is expected to win the nomination in time for a September 28 deadline.

The Red C/Sunday Business Post poll showed Norris, a charismatic scholar of Irish writer James Joyce, had the backing of 21 percent of those surveyed. McGuinness was in third place with 16 percent.

Michael D. Higgins, the candidate of junior coalition party Labour and the former favourite, came second in the poll with 18 percent.

When Norris and another prospective candidate, Dana Rosemary Scallon, a former winner of the Eurovision song contest, are excluded, Higgins is the favourite on 27 percent and McGuinness is joint second with Independent candidate Mary Davis on 20 percent each.

Scallon is also expected to secure a nomination.

Under Ireland's complex proportional transfer voting system, where voters rate their preferences, Higgins remains in a strong position even with competition from Norris.

The Red C/Sunday Business Post survey showed that the former government minister would get 20 percent of second preferences, the highest of all the seven likely candidates.

Norris would only get six percent of second preferences. McGuinness would get eight percent.

The same poll showed support for Prime Minister Enda Kenny's coalition government has dropped since the last poll in May. Kenny's centre-right Fine Gael party is still the most popular but its 33 percent showing compares with 41 percent in May.

The Labour party declined to 16 percent from 19 percent in May.

The poll surveyed a random sample of 1,010 adults by telephone.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Giles Elgood)