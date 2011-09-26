Senator David Norris arrives at the Convention Centre during the visit of Queen Elizabeth in Dublin May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/POOL

DUBLIN A gay senator has suffered a major setback in his bid to become Irish president by failing to secure a formal nomination from parliament.

David Norris, a charismatic expert on Irish writer James Joyce, is the frontrunner for the largely ceremonial role, ahead of Labour Party candidate Michael D. Higgins and former Irish Republican Army (IRA) guerrilla commander Martin McGuinness.

But controversy over the Norris' private life meant that a lawmaker decided late on Sunday not to support his nomination meaning Norris, an independent, will have to seek a nomination from three country or city councils ahead of a September 28 deadline.

"I put the question to my supporters tonight 'Should Mattie nominate David Norris?' and then I put it to a vote. Seventy-one people voted and of that 71 people, 75 percent of them said 'no'," lawmaker Mattie McGrath told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

"They are my core group that run my campaign so I had to listen to them."

If McGrath had agreed to nominate Norris, another lawmaker said he would too, meaning that Norris would have had the support of the required 20 members of parliament.

With McGrath's refusal, Norris will now have to engage in a flurry of meetings with city and county councils to ensure he is nominated by noon on Wednesday. He needs the support of four councils and already has a nomination from one.

Norris had abandoned the race for president over the summer when it emerged he had pleaded for clemency for a friend convicted of statutory rape.

Norris's admission that he had asked an Israeli judge to be lenient towards his Israeli former partner over a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Palestinian boy came after the re-publication of comments he made in 2002 defending the Ancient Greek attitude to paedophilia.

The controversy led several former supporters to call for him to step aside. But since then, Norris's popularity and the decision of Martin McGuinness to contest the October 27 vote have triggered a rethink and he has stepped back into the race.

Norris and fellow presidential hopeful Dana Rosemary Scallon, a former winner of the Eurovision song contest, have lined up around a dozen councils to vote on their proposed nominations.

Fresh controversy over Norris' support for his former partner, however, may hurt his nomination chances. A Sunday newspaper reported that he had written at least seven letters in 1997 seeking clemency for Ezra Nawi, including to the Israeli president and prime minister.

If Norris fails to secure a nomination it will be a boon for McGuinness, whose candidacy has shocked the Irish political establishment.

Although he played a key role in Northern Ireland in ending the IRA's 30-year campaign of violence, McGuinness is a controversial figure in the Republic with a senior government minister last week criticising his "exotic background."

A poll on Sunday put McGuinness in third place behind Norris and Higgins of junior coalition party Labour.

Scallon, who has contested the Irish presidential race before and is a former member of the European Parliament, is also expected to secure a nomination.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Rosalind Russell)