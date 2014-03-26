DUBLIN Irish house prices rose by 0.1 percent month-on-month in February and were 8.1 percent higher than a year ago, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.

Residential property prices have halved since 2008 in a crash that devastated the economy but have started to recover in the last year, particularly in Dublin, which is an attractive location for multinational companies.

Prices in the capital fell by 0.6 percent in February from the previous month and were 13.3 percent higher on the year.

