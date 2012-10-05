Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
DUBLIN Irish property developer Treasury Holdings is to be wound up, a Dublin court heard on Friday, making it one of the biggest and most high-profile casualties of a property crash that led the country into an EU/IMF bailout.
The company, controlled by developers Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett, had built up a multibillion-euro property empire that included golf course resorts in Sweden, a five-star hotel in Moscow and offices in Paris.
However most of its debts were transferred to Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) after a building boom came to a sharp halt in 2008. Backed by NAMA, another debtor, Belgian financial group KBC (KBC.BR), won consent to have the company wound up on Friday.
(Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.