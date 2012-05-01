DUBLIN Ireland's onetime richest man Sean Quinn choked back tears in the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday as he denied contempt of court charges that could leave the bankrupt property tycoon in prison.

Quinn, who has come to personify the rapid unravelling of Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" boom economy, faces jail if he is found to have breached a July High Court order not to interfere with foreign property assets worth an estimated 500 million euros (407.75 million pounds).

The case is being brought by the state-owned Irish Banking Resolution Corporation, the wind-down vehicle for defunct lender Anglo Irish Bank, which is pursuing Quinn for debts of up to 2.9 billion euros.

Taking the stand for the first time in the case, Quinn described the charge that he violated a court order issued last July as "totally untrue".

He admitted signing documents transferring Russian and Ukrainian assets to a new entity to put them out of reach of Anglo Irish Bank, but said he did this before the court order.

"I was very angry and upset and the main thing was to get it out of Anglo's control," he said.

Quinn became visibly upset as he described Anglo's decision to seize his business in April last year and appeared to be close to crying.

"We were running the company to the best of our ability with honesty and integrity," he said, adding that managers at the company were treated "like dogs".

Quinn, 65, turned a rural quarrying operation on his family farm into a 4-billion-euro globe-spanning empire.

He lost more than 1 billion euros in a disastrous investment in Anglo Irish Bank shortly before the bank collapsed and was declared bankrupt in a Dublin court in January.

Quinn is due to continue his defence on Wednesday.

