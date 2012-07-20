DUBLIN Bankrupt Irish businessman Sean Quinn was spared a jail sentence again on Friday and given one last chance to cooperate with a bank trying to seize assets he is hiding abroad, but his son and nephew were sentenced to 3 months in prison.

Quinn, whose four billion euro ($4.9 billion) business empire collapsed after a disastrous investment in the now failed Anglo Irish Bank, was found guilty of contempt of court last month for violating an order not to block the bank from seizing 500 million euros worth of assets he had hidden abroad.

Lawyers for the now state-owned bank told the high court that Quinn, 65, was still preventing the bank, to which he owes billions of euros, from seizing his foreign assets.

Quinn, his arms folded, sat beside his son, Sean, at the back of the packed courtroom as the judge read out her ruling.

Justice Elizabeth Dunne said she would leave the matter, to see what Quinn did about the overseas assets. But she sentenced Quinn's son and his nephew Peter Quinn, who were also found guilty of contempt, to 3 months in jail.

The bank's lawyers said there had been a very significant failure to comply with the court's order to disclose information about Quinn's assets.

"The bank is in the difficult position that it still wants to have a coercive element, ultimately its objective is to get the assets returned, but the defendants seem to want to keep hold of the assets and spend some time in jail," said Paul Gallagher, counsel for the bank.

Gallagher had suggested earlier that Quinn's son and nephew could be jailed while Quinn himself stayed free to carry out the court's orders.

Lawyers for the Quinns, who filed an appeal against the findings of contempt on Thursday, said the three men had made various offers to cooperate with the bank but these had not been accepted.

When Quinn's nephew Peter failed to show up on Friday, sending a message that he was sick, Justice Elizabeth Dunne issued a warrant for his arrest and told police to bring him to court.

Quinn, still regarded by some as a local hero for creating thousands of jobs in his home county of Cavan, turned a rural quarrying operation on his family farm into a global business empire, only to become the subject of Ireland's largest ever bankruptcy order, four years after becoming its richest man.

His use of loans to make the ill-fated investments in the former Anglo has resulted in the bank pursuing him for debts of almost 3 billion euros in a global treasure hunt from courtrooms in Dublin to the British Virgin Islands.

