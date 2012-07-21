DUBLIN Bankrupt Irish businessman Sean Quinn was spared a jail sentence again on Friday and given one last chance to cooperate with a bank trying to seize assets he is hiding abroad, but his son and nephew were sentenced to three months in prison.

Ireland's former richest man has come to personify the boom and bust of Ireland's now stricken economy. The ruling means no major figure has to date been jailed over the collapse of Ireland's economy, despite billions of euros in losses.

Quinn, whose 4 billion euro ($4.9 billion) business empire collapsed after a disastrous investment in the now failed Anglo Irish Bank, was found guilty of contempt of court last month for violating an order not to block the bank from seizing 500 million euros worth of assets he had hidden abroad.

Lawyers for the now state-owned bank told the high court that Quinn, 65, was still preventing the bank, to which he owes billions of euros, from seizing his foreign assets.

Quinn, his arms folded, sat beside his son, Sean, at the back of the packed courtroom as the judge read out her ruling.

She held off any punitive measures against Quinn to allow him time to comply with court orders to cooperate with the bank, echoing a similar move last month, where he was ordered to disclose information regarding assets located as far afield as Russia, Ukraine and Belize.

Justice Elizabeth Dunne sentenced Quinn's son and his nephew, who were also found guilty of contempt, to three months jail and brushed off allegations of a "medieval approach" by Quinns' lawyers, saying it was a way of encouraging compliance with the orders.

She described their contempt as "outrageous" and was unimpressed with "a lack of openness and frankness on the part of the Quinns" throughout the trial.

LOCAL HERO

Quinn, still regarded by some as a local hero for creating thousands of jobs in his home county of Cavan, turned a rural quarrying operation on his family farm into a global business empire, only to become the subject of Ireland's largest bankruptcy order, four years after becoming its richest man.

His use of loans to make the ill-fated investments in the former Anglo has resulted in the bank pursuing him for debts of almost 3 billion euros in a global treasure hunt from courtrooms in Dublin to the British Virgin Islands.

The bank's lawyers had previously had suggested that Quinn's son and nephew could be jailed while Quinn himself stayed free to carry out the court's orders.

"This almost medieval approach to holding the son to see what the chieftain father will do is inappropriate," said Brian O'Moore, senior counsel for the Quinns.

Sean Quinn, who choked back tears when giving evidence, told a court earlier this year that he was down to his last 11,000 euros, an aging Mercedes and 166 acres of land.

"In light of all the evidence I've heard up to now I'm not impressed by the suggestion that what they (the Quinns) have done to date is a satisfactory way of dealing with matters," the judge said.

"I find it difficult to accept their helplessness."

Quinn declined to comment on the verdict as he left the court on Friday, while police later took his son to prison.

Quinn's nephew Peter was still at large when the verdict was read out after he failed to show up to court, relaying a message to his lawyers that he was sick. The judge issued a warrant for his arrest and directed the police to bring him to court.

The bank's lawyers said there had been a very significant failure to comply with the court's order to disclose information about Quinn's assets.

"The bank is in the difficult position that it still wants to have a coercive element, ultimately its objective is to get the assets returned, but the defendants seem to want to keep hold of the assets and spend some time in jail," said Paul Gallagher, counsel for the bank.

(Writing by Lorraine Turner and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)