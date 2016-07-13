LONDON This week's near 20 percentage point upward revision to Ireland's 2015 economic performance will have no impact on the country's sovereign credit rating, Standard and Poor's said on Wednesday.

The Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Tuesday that the 7.8 percent GDP growth recorded in 2015 was wide of the mark and the true figure was 26.3 percent.

The huge revision was caused by a bunch of accounting oddities, the most striking of which was the impact of foreign companies taking over Irish-based ones to take advantage of lower tax rates.

"The country today is the same as the country yesterday," S&P's top sovereign analyst, Moritz Kraemer, said.

"There have been similar instances before where national accounts were restated upwards, sometimes massively. Greece is an example. Nigeria and Ghana more extreme ones."

"In no case to date did it affect the rating. We, as other analysts of the Emerald Isle, have been aware of the GDP/GNP variable but large gap for many years. This is only the most extreme manifestation of this phenomenon for a long time."

