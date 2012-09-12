DUBLIN Ratings agencies are happy with the progress Ireland is making under its EU/IMF bailout but issues across the euro zone are constraining them from upgrading Ireland's credit rating, the head of the country's debt agency said.

"Ratings agencies tell us that they are happy with the progress, but scope for upgrades are constrained by euro zone issues," John Corrigan, the chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency, said in a speech.

He added that the Ireland's credit rating was a big issue for the almost wholly state-owned banking sector, and that lenders will only be able to follow the sovereign back into debt markets when Ireland's sustainable market entry happens.

