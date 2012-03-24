* 49 pct say would vote 'yes' in referendum

* Undecided category falls to 18 percent

DUBLIN Nearly half of Irish voters are in favour of a European plan for stricter budget discipline across the region, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.

After joining 24 other European Union states in January in agreeing the pact, Prime Minister Kenny announced last month that Ireland will hold a referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty, the first popular vote on the plan.

The poll by Red C for the Sunday Business Post, the second since the referendum was announced, showed 49 percent would vote in favour of the treaty, a rise of five percentage points. Thirty-three percent opposed it, while the "undecided" category fell by eight points to 18 percent since the last poll.

The referendum is expected to be held in May or June and the government needs to secure a majority vote to ratify the treaty. This will be Ireland's fifth vote on Europe in 11 years.

Unlike most other European countries, Irish citizens are entitled to vote on any major transfer of powers to Brussels. They rejected the last two European referendums, most recently in 2008, before passing them once concessions were offered.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)