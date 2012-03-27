DUBLIN Ireland will hold its referendum on the European Union's new fiscal treaty on May 31, the government said on Tuesday, announcing what will probably be the only popular vote on plans for stricter budget discipline.

After joining 24 other European Union states in January in agreeing the pact, Dublin said last month that it would hold the vote and early opinion polls have given supporters of the deal a clear lead.

"The people are being asked to ratify the treaty, and to enable the Oireachtas (parliament) to adopt legislation in order to implement the treaty," Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore told parliament on Tuesday.

"The bill to amend the constitution is now being prepared for publication towards the end of this week," he added.

While Ireland's initial rejection delayed the implementation of the EU's Lisbon Treaty in 2008, the fiscal pact does not require EU-wide ratification and Ireland would simply drop out were the referendum to reject it.

