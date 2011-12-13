DUBLIN Ireland will wait until March to rule on whether it will hold a referendum to ratify Europe's plans for tighter fiscal union, the country's European Affairs minister said on Tuesday.

Twenty-six European Union member states -- all of them apart from Britain -- agreed at a summit in Brussels last week that they would pursue deeper fiscal integration as part of efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Irish citizens are entitled to vote on any major transfer of powers to Brussels and the country's European minister, who told Reuters on Friday that there was a 50/50 chance of a vote being needed, said that call could not be made until the pact is finalised in March.

"We certainly don't want to commit to be in a position to determine whether we need a referendum or not until we have the final text agreed by all member states," Lucinda Creighton told Reuters.

"We won't be making a determination on the basis of an initial draft, we'll be making a determination of what comes out of the whole process."

EU diplomats hope the first draft of the new fiscal treaty will be ready next week and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Tuesday that the "fiscal compact" will be signed in early March at the latest.

The EU's aim is to have the new treaty ratified by June 2012, giving Dublin three months to convince an electorate, who have become less enthusiastic about Europe, to back the deal.

Irish voters have twice rejected European referendums before eventually passing them once concessions were offered, most recently in 2010 when in return for passing the Lisbon Treaty Dublin got assurances on its military neutrality and its ability to decide its own tax rates.

It is still unclear whether the intergovernmental treaty will require unanimous ratification but a no vote from a euro zone member would complicate the currency bloc's move to quell its debt crisis.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)