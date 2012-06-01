DUBLIN Europe's banking sector needs to be comprehensively fixed and any solution must include a deal on Ireland's banking debt, the prime minister said on Friday after voters strongly backed the European Union's new fiscal treaty.

"The developing situation in Europe's banking sectors needs a comprehensive solution and Ireland's banking debt must form part of that solution," Enda Kenny told a news conference.

Ireland has been pursuing a months-long campaign to refinance 30 billion euros (24.12 billion pounds) of bank debt and Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore added that Ireland now needed a long-term deal on that debt that was workable.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)