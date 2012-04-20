DUBLIN Ireland's largest trade union said it will not support the European Union's new fiscal treaty unless it is balanced by a stimulus to spur growth, a setback to the government's efforts to secure its approval in a referendum next month.

Ireland is to vote on the German-led plans for stricter budget rules on May 31 in what will probably be the only popular vote on the treaty. An opinion poll this week showed a narrow majority supported the treaty, but 40 percent were undecided.

The SIPTU trade union, whose refusal to endorse Europe's Lisbon Treaty in 2008 was seen as a significant factor in its rejection by Irish voters, said the German-led plan would introduce overly strict austerity that would hit workers.

"The treaty imposes, what we believe, to be an unnecessarily severe 'debt brake'," SIPTU president Jack O'Connor said in a statement. "This one-sided austerity approach will not work."

SIPTU, which represents around one Irish worker in 10, will only support the government's campaign for the treaty if it is balanced by a stimulus to create tens of thousands of jobs, he said.

"If the government commits to doing it, we will go along with the treaty despite our reservations because it would give us all a fighting chance of emerging from this nightmare," O'Connor said. "Otherwise we cannot endorse it."

SIPTU is reluctant to call for a no vote as the rejection of the treaty would block Irish access to the European Stability Mechanism permanent bailout fund if it needs a second EU/IMF bailout when its current programme runs out next year.

The trade union, which represents 200,000 members, refused to endorse the Lisbon Treaty in a referendum in 2008. It supported the treaty after concessions were made and the treaty was approved in a second vote a year later.

The fiscal treaty, designed to shore up euro zone finances following the debt crisis, requires the approval of only 12 of the 17 euro zone countries for it to be ratified.

As a bailed-out country, however, Ireland could find itself in an uncomfortable position with its currency bloc partners if it failed to sign up to the fiscal rules.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)