DUBLIN Rents in Ireland rose on average 0.2 percent in the third quarter, the first year-on-year increase in three years, a survey by property website Daft.ie showed on Tuesday.

Ireland's property market, in free fall for four years, is at the heart of the country's economic collapse with homeowners lumbered by high mortgage debt and negative equity and banks such as Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I), Ulster Bank (RBS.L) and permanent tsb IPM.I facing rising arrears.

Thousands of people, from plumbers to accountants, bought apartments and houses to rent out for investment purposes during the ill-fated property bubble.

Daft.ie said the average rent nationwide was now 825 euros compared to 1,100 in early 2008 just as the bubble burst. Property sales prices are down by around 50 percent from their 2007 peak in many areas, according to government statistics.

On a quarterly basis, rents rose 0.1 percent in the third quarter, the fourth successive quarter without a decline, Daft. ie said.

The total number of properties available to rent on November 1 was 16,000 down from 20,000 in July and a peak of 24,000 in July 2009.

