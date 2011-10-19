DUBLIN The latest quarterly assessment of Ireland's EU/IMF bailout by its international lenders will show the country is meeting all the targets under the 85 billion euro ($117 billion) deal, Ireland's finance minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Officials from Ireland's "troika" of lenders -- the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank -- arrived in Dublin last week and will announce the results of its latest review on Thursday.

The troika's report will show that Ireland has achieved a satisfactory result, national broadcaster RTE quoted Finance Minister Michael Noonan as saying at a rally for his Fine Gael party's presidential candidate.

Ireland has so far passed each of its quarterly reviews since the agreement was struck late last year.

