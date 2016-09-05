Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster has returned to rugby union as senior coach at Leinster until the end of the season, the Irish province said on Monday.
Lancaster has been out of the game since resigning last November following their disappointing World Cup campaign.
The 46-year-old replaces Kurt McQuilkin, who left for family reasons, and will work under head coach Leo Cullen.
"We are always looking at options around resources but once we were made aware of Kurt McQuilkin's departure, we narrowed our focus and we are delighted that Stuart has agreed to come on board," said Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson.
"I know, having spoken at length to Stuart, that he is excited by the challenge of getting into club rugby again and the day to day interaction with players.
Since leaving England, Lancaster has had short-term stints with the Atlanta Falcons American football team, British Cycling and the English Football Association before he returned to rugby union with Counties Manukau in the Mitre 10 Cup in New Zealand.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.