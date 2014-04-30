DUBLIN Low cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy five more Boeing (BA.N) 737-800 aircraft, taking its order book to 180 new Boeing planes worth over $16 billion (9.51 billion pounds).

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said four of the five planes would be delivered in the summer next year, with the fifth coming in Feb, 2016.

"Now that we have 4 more aircraft (21 in total) for summer 2015, Ryanair will offer more new routes and increased frequencies to more customers than ever before," the firm said.

