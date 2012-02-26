Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Sinn Fein, the former political wing of guerrilla group the Irish Republican Army (IRA), is comfortably the second most popular party in Ireland with the support of a quarter of the electorate, a newspaper poll showed on Sunday.

Sinn Fein, which shares power in Northern Ireland but has, until recently, struggled to establish itself in the south, trails Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael party by just seven percentage points, The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll showed.

Once an unthinkable prospect -- Sinn Fein's members were banned from speaking on Irish broadcast media until 1993 -- the party's popularity surge in the south is due mostly to its attacks on the new government for imposing austerity measures required under an EU-IMF bailout.

As the only major party to oppose austerity, Sinn Fein has made gains over former governing party Fianna Fail, whose support fell four points to 16 percent, and junior coalition party Labour which has lost support since entering government and fell a point to 10 percent.

Sinn Fein's backing rose four points to 25 percent from the previous poll in December. Although the party's support is not seen as being as high in more established, rival surveys, the long standing Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll also put Sinn Fein in second place in its last poll.

Labour, criticised by its traditional trade union allies this week for agreeing to sell a number of state assets, has seen its poll ratings suffer more than the centre-right Fine Gael's in recent surveys.

Support for Fine Gael rose two points to 32 percent in Sunday's poll. The coalition parties still enjoy the backing of over 40 percent of voters as they approach their first anniversary in power.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Rosalind Russell)