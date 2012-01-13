A woman walks past a vacant discount shop in the village of Buncrana in County Donegal, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will not downgrade Ireland's credit rating in a euro zone-wide move expected later on Friday, two senior Irish officials told Reuters.

A senior government source said he had been informed of a planned downgrade to several euro zone states, but was not expecting a cut to Ireland's rating. A second informed source said Ireland would escape a downgrade.

"The government will be broadly satisfied with this outcome against the background of a significant number of countries being downgraded," the government source said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Mike Peacock)