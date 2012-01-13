Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
DUBLIN Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will not downgrade Ireland's credit rating in a euro zone-wide move expected later on Friday, two senior Irish officials told Reuters.
A senior government source said he had been informed of a planned downgrade to several euro zone states, but was not expecting a cut to Ireland's rating. A second informed source said Ireland would escape a downgrade.
"The government will be broadly satisfied with this outcome against the background of a significant number of countries being downgraded," the government source said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Mike Peacock)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.