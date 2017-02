DUBLIN Ireland will likely use syndicated offers in its initial return to the long-term debt market, the head of its debt management agency said on Friday.

"It may not be a simple return, probably won't be, to the traditional method of issuing paper, which is via auction. We would probably have to go for syndicated deals where the terms are settled in advance," John Corrigan told a parliamentary committee.

