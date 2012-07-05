DUBLIN Ireland's finance minister said the successful auction of three-month treasury bills on Thursday morning, the first such issuance in nearly two years, was an important milestone for the country.

"This morning's successful auction of 3 month treasury bills by the NTMA was a very important milestone on Ireland's continuing path to recovery," Michael Noonan in a statement.

"The markets have reacted positively to our strong programme implementation to date," he said, reiterating that the government intends to return to the bond market next year.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Catherine Evans)