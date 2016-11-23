Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON There is no question of Ireland moving its 12.5 percent corporate tax rate in either direction in response to other jurisdictions cutting their rates as it would only sow uncertainty, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
"The strongest card we have to play is certainty. If we were to move down or up, we'd take away the certainty of the system so there's no question of changing from 12.5 percent in either direction," he told reporters on the sidelines of a tax conference.
"The strongest thing we have on tax at this stage is that internationally everybody knows that Ireland and 12.5 percent corporate tax are synonymous. It's almost an Irish brand now."
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) should come into force within two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, just as the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump clouds the outlook for global trade.