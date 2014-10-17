Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
DUBLIN Ireland is considering levying corporate tax at half its standard 12.5 percent rate on profits from intellectual property under a scheme it is preparing to submit to the European Commission, the Irish Times reported on Friday.
The government, in its 2015 budget on Tuesday, announced plans to introduce a "Knowledge Development Box" tax scheme in a year's time, similar to "patent boxes" in other jurisdictions, whereby profits earned from patented inventions are subject to a lower rate of corporation tax.
The scheme is aimed at convincing multinationals to keep their European headquarters in Ireland as the government prepares to close the much-criticised "Double Irish" tax loophole that has enabled companies based in the country to save billions of dollars in tax.
The Irish Times, without citing sources, said the government was also considering an 8 percent tax rate on intellectual property, which would be in line with a similar scheme in the Netherlands.
A spokesman for Finance Minister Michael Noonan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.