DUBLIN A "border adjustment tax" in the United States would have a dramatic impact on Ireland's foreign direct investment-reliant economy but is unlikely to be introduced for political reasons, Irish finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday

"Certainly if they bring in a border tax it will impact us pretty dramatically... but from a political perspective it looks unlikely that that will actually be introduced," Noonan said in a speech, referring to the plan that is part of a tax reform blueprint backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"I think they may reform corporation tax and I don't think there are very adverse implicates on that for Ireland. As a matter of fact it might free up investment funds," he added.

