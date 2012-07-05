DUBLIN Ireland returned to short-term debt markets on Thursday for the first time since before its EU/IMF bailout in November 2010, paying less for three-month paper than Spain which has avoided going to international lenders for a full sovereign rescue.

In a tentative first step following a near two-year hiatus, Ireland sold 500 million euros of treasury bills at an average yield of 1.8 percent and said it hoped to return to long-term debt markets with a two-year plus issue early next year.

Dublin, effectively shut out of capital markets before the 85 billion euro ($107 billion) bailout, hopes to run three or four more short-term auctions this year and extend maturities from three to six months.

Ireland is the only country that has not sold t-bills during its bailout and given that Greece has consistently auctioned three-month debt and Portugal has even tested appetite with 18-month bills, analysts saw Dublin having few difficulties.

Unlike the rest of the bailout club, Ireland posted modest economic growth last year amid turmoil across the euro zone, and sees itself as the only country capable of delivering a rare good news story.

The NTMA debt management agency said it was pleased that the auction was 2.8 times subscribed and reported "significant international interest".

"It's a significant step but there's a lot more work to do before we get back into the bond markets. There's a big difference, in fairness, between selling three-month paper and selling longer-term bonds," NTMA Chief Executive John Corrigan told national broadcaster RTE.

The NTMA, which had said it planned to restart the auctions this summer, announced the resumption on Tuesday on the back of a surge of investor confidence following last week's EU summit when leaders agreed to look at improving Ireland's bank bailout.

Corrigan said Dublin had to stick to the terms of its bailout deal under the gaze of inspectors from the "troika" - the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF.

"Accessing the longer-term bond markets is critically dependent on two factors: one of which is largely within our own control, that's sticking to the troika programme, and the second one is the wider mood music in Europe, which in fairness has significantly improved since the summit at the weekend."

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the auction marked an important milestone on Ireland's continuing path to recovery and showed the market have reacted positively to the country's strong fiscal performance.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said the auction was "a success that should be properly celebrated" and was testimony to Ireland's extraordinary efforts.

With funding needs for 2014 totalling about 20 billion euros and cash reserves coming in short of that, Dublin must issue debt next year to avoid a second bailout. The NTMA had raised the prospect in January of returning to long-term markets with a syndicated offer by the end of this year.

"It (the auction) is a small positive step but there's still more to do," said Stephen Lyons of Davy Stockbrokers. "As to how it progresses to the ultimate objective of a bond market return, that comes down to whether we continue to hit our budgetary targets, and equally as important, whether we get further clarity on banking relief."

"NOT OUT OF THE WOODS"

Yields on benchmark Irish 2020 bonds have fallen by almost 100 basis points since the summit and were almost 30 basis points lower than their Spanish counterparts at 6.28 percent after the auction, little changed on the day.

Spain sold three-month debt at an average yield of 2.36 percent last week while Italy had to pay 2.96 percent to auction six-month paper a day later.

"Every aspect of the t-bill auction is better than expected. The total amount of bids is very impressive and the yield of 1.8 percent is not only lower than the grey market before the auction but is approximately where Spanish letras (t-bills) are trading," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

Madrid also sold 3 billion euros of medium- and long-term debt on Thursday, at the top end of its target, though doubt over the details from the summit forced it to pay the highest rate for its 10-year bond since November.

Analysts have cautioned that the real test for Ireland will be maintaining regular auctions without another twist in the euro zone's debt crisis forcing a damaging withdrawal.

A successful run may also see the NTMA attempt another bond switch after it cut 3.5 billion euros from its hefty, post-bailout borrowing requirements in January.

"Irish sovereign debt has been on a roll," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "However Ireland is hardly out of the woods. Domestic demand continues to contract, the fiscal deficit was 13 percent of GDP last year and the economy is expected to more or less stagnate this year," he added.

(Additional reporting by Lorraine Turner in Dublin and Kirsten Donovan in London; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David Stamp)