DUBLIN Ireland's government expects the country will still be cutting back on spending after 2015, its deadline for getting its budget deficit under an EU limit of 3 percent of GDP as part of an EU-IMF bailout package.

"The way I see is that the correction will not finish in 2015 and whoever is in government after that date will have the problem of continuing," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told parliament on Tuesday.

An independent fiscal watchdog said in October that Ireland could cut its budget deficit to 1 percent of gross domestic product by 2015.

"It may be appropriate to set a new target to get you to 1 percent a couple of years after 2015," Noonan said.

