DUBLIN Ireland's EU-IMF creditors said the country's fiscal consolidation efforts remain on track this year, but warned that considerable challenges remain.

The European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund left their forecasts for 2012 Irish GDP growth unchanged at around 0.5 percent and called on Dublin's European partners to help make its aid programme a success.

"Overall, strong policy efforts by the Irish authorities, together with the support of Ireland's partners, will be needed to achieve the goals of the programme in these challenging circumstances," the EC, ECB and IMF said in a joint statement on Thursday.

