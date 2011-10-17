DUBLIN Ireland is to issue a formal reproach to the British government for refusing to hold an inquiry into the 1989 murder of a Northern Ireland lawyer, its foreign minister said on Monday after meeting the victim's widow.

Pro-British paramilitaries shot Pat Finucane, who had represented members of rival guerrilla group the Irish Republican Army (IRA), 14 times in front of his wife and three children at his Belfast home.

A Canadian judge recommended in 2003 an inquiry into whether the British security forces colluded in his murder, but Prime Minister David Cameron last week ruled out an inquiry.

Cameron is mindful of the 200 million pound ($300 million)cost of the public inquiry into Bloody Sunday -- the shooting dead of 13 civil rights marchers in Londonderry in 1972 by soldiers -- and has made clear he cannot justify such expense again during a period of financial cutbacks.

"We are disappointed at what happened last Tuesday, we have already communicated that to our counterparts in the British government and we will do that on a more formal basis," Eamon Gilmore told journalists.

"There are sometimes occasions when frank disagreements arise between states. This is one on this occasion," he said.

Gilmore said he believed Britain was obliged to hold an inquiry under a deal agreed in 2001 at Weston Park House in the English West Midlands.

Cameron last week told Finucane's widow Geraldine he would have a top lawyer, known as Queen's Counsel (QC), review all the official files and papers relating to the case over 18 months.

Geraldine Finucane walked out of the meeting and told journalists she was so angry she could barely speak.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair had agreed to hold a public inquiry into the murder, one of the most controversial in 30 years of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland, but it was never set up, in part because the Finucane family did not agree on the terms.

