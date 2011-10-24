DUBLIN Dublin was put on an emergency footing on Monday after torrential rain triggered flooding in the Irish capital suspending rail services, closing roads and leaving shops and homes under water.

The weather service said more than one month's rain had fallen in 24 hours and parts of the city were engulfed in flood waters, forcing commuters to wade home.

Dublin City Council activated its major emergency plan and sent teams out to evacuate badly hit houses and help clear the flood waters.

A number of ferries to and from Dublin were cancelled and flights were diverted from landing at the city's airport.

The rain was expected to clear later on Monday.

