LONDON The government has cut taxes on long-haul flights from Northern Ireland to help protect routes against competition from airports in the Irish Republic where duties are lower.

U.S. airline Continental will continue to operate its flight from Belfast to Newark, easing concerns among politicians in Northern Ireland that the province was going to lose its direct link to North America.

"The Government has taken proactive measures to protect the only direct long-haul service operating from Northern Ireland and with it the jobs of those who serve the Belfast route," Chancellor George Osborne said.

"Northern Ireland faces a unique challenge in attracting traffic - including very valuable business customers - into its airports," he added.

Air Passenger Duty will fall to the lower short-haul rate: 12 pounds for economy and 24 pounds for business and first-class flights with effect from November 1.

The current rate for a flight from Belfast to Newark is 60 pounds for economy and 120 pounds for business and first class, against only 3 euros on similar flights from Dublin.

The British government said it planned to devolve responsibility for aspects of the tax to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Parliament's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee earlier this year urged the British government to abolish the duty on all flights departing from the province.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Steve Addison)