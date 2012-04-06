BELFAST Police said a "significant" bomb was found near the main Dublin-to-Belfast motorway on Friday, the anniversary of a peace deal that in 1998 largely ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

The A1 between Newry and Dublin was closed briefly to allow a bomb disposal team to clear a "viable device" that had the potential to cause fatalities, a spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

A police source said investigators believed the attack may have been carried out by dissident Irish nationalists opposed to the Good Friday Peace Agreement and may have been intended to hit a passing police patrol.

The agreement largely ended more than three decades of violence between mainly Catholic Irish nationalists opposed to British rule of Northern Ireland and predominantly Protestant unionists who wanted it to continue.

However, dissident nationalists opposed to the deal still mount sporadic gun and bomb attacks.

