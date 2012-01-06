BELFAST British army experts defused a car bomb targeting a soldier in Northern Ireland, police said on Friday, in an attack claimed by Irish nationalist militants.

The soldier spotted the device under a seat in his car in a residential area in the north of Belfast on Thursday prompting the evacuation of scores of residents.

Dissident nationalist group Oglaigh na hEireann, loosely translated as "soldiers of Ireland," said they had planted the bomb.

Nationalist splinter groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal in Northern Ireland continue to target army and police officers in the British-controlled province but the level of violence is nowhere near the levels endured during a 30 year conflict that killed over 3,600 people.

Oglaigh na hEireann and other dissident groups opposed the decision by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) to end its guerrilla campaign against the British rule of Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein, the IRA's political wing, now shares power with former foes from the pro-British community.

