BELFAST Three Irish nationalists were charged in Northern Ireland on Friday for involvement in "terrorist acts" including conspiracy to murder and cause explosions, police said following a high-profile investigation.

The men were arrested in security operations in the town of Lurgan near Belfast on Monday and according to security sources are suspected of being "high-profile" members of dissident group the Real IRA.

The group is one of several opposed to a 1998 peace deal that have waged a campaign of bombings and shootings in recent years aimed mainly at security forces.

The peace deal largely ended three decades of tit-for-tat killings between mainly Catholic Irish nationalists opposed to British rule of Northern Ireland and predominantly Protestant unionists who wanted it to continue.

The men, aged 41, 42 and 47 were charged with conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to cause an explosion and the preparation of terrorist acts, a police statement said.

The 47-year-old was charged with "directing terrorism," a charge often levelled against groups suspected of involvement in international terrorism, but rarely used in Northern Ireland.

The men are due in court on Saturday.

The Real IRA claimed responsibility for the murder of two soldiers in a gun attack on the army's Massereene Barracks in Antrim three years ago during one of the worst weeks of violence in recent years.

In January, 46-year-old Brian Shivers was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for the murders but prominent Lurgan republican Colin Duffy, 44, walked free.

Five other dissident republic suspects were arrested in counties Londonderry and Tyrone last weekend.

