BELFAST Northern Ireland has seen such a sharp fall in investment in recent months that it cannot find firms to accept funds earmarked to support new projects, the head of the province's investment agency said on Wednesday.

Alastair Hamilton, chief executive of Invest NI said his organisation was planning to return 17.5 million pounds of funds the government had allocated to top-up new investment as there were not enough projects to invest in.

The province of 1.8 million people, which is struggling to overcome the scars of 30 years of sectarian violence, saw unemployment hit a 14-year high of 7.6 percent in September, figures released on Wednesday showed.

"We are seeing indigenous companies who would have had plans a year ago to expand...but they are not proceeding," Hamilton said in an interview.

"There are quite a few companies who have come back to us and said now is not the time to do it," he said.

Invest NI generally gives 20-25 percent aid towards a project, leaving companies to find the remainder. Hamilton said some were too scared to go to banks because they feared having existing banking facilities jeopardised and other were finding bank terms for loans unrealistic.

"It is a challenge, nobody knows how long it will last. There is not much confidence at a global level," he said.

Data released on Wednesday showed manufacturing output dropped 4 percent in the second quarter, while those claiming unemployment benefit was the second highest in the United Kingdom.

Hamilton said he hoped the 75 billion pounds being pumped into the UK economy by the Bank of England through quantitative easing would find its way through banks to businesses.

But the single biggest boost Northern Ireland's economy could receive would be a reduction in its 26 percent corporation tax rate to enable it to compete with the Irish republic, which charges 12.5 percent.

The British government last week set up a working party of ministers drawn from Dublin and Belfast to look at devolving corporation tax raising powers to Northern Ireland and the amount of money that would be cut from the annual direct grant given to Northern Ireland from London.

"This is a once in a life time opportunity to deliver a step change to the economy," Hamilton said.

Three decades of fighting between mostly Protestant loyalists who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom and Irish nationalists, mainly Catholics, who want it to be part of a united Ireland tore the province apart during a three-decade period known as the "Troubles."

But while a 1998 peace deal gave a sharp lift to the economy, it has been hit hard by the collapse of the economy of the Republic of Ireland, which was plunged into one of the deepest recessions ever recorded in the industrialised world by a property crash that began in 2008.

(Reporting by Ian Graham, Editing by Conor Humphries and Ron Askew)