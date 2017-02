DUBLIN Loans to Irish households continued to fall in October as deposits rose on a year-on-year basis for the third month in a row, central bank figures showed on Wednesday.

Loans to households fell 514 million euroscompared with a decline of 88 million euros a month earlier, but the rate of annual decline remained stable at 3.7 percent.

Deposits increased 2.4 percent, more than September's 1.8 percent rise, as large outflows from Irish banks at around the time the country signed up to an EU/IMF bailout continued to be gradually reversed.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)