DUBLIN Irish house prices were unchanged in March compared to February, only the second time prices have not fallen on month-on-month basis for over four years, official data on Thursday showed.

Prices have fallen by 49 percent since 2007 peak after Ireland's property bubble burst spectacularly following years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

After prices fell 2.2 percent in February, a 0.7 percent increase in Dublin helped stabilise the overall index in March, the Central Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters this month expect national property prices to fall by 13 percent in total this year and a further 5 percent in 2013.

