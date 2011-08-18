BELFAST The lives of journalists in Northern Ireland could be put at increased risk by demands from police to hand over television footage and photographs of riots, a number of editors at news organisations in the province warned on Thursday.

Police in Northern Ireland recently won a court order allowing it to demand that news organisations hand over footage of serious rioting which swept through Belfast and other towns and cities at the height of the annual marching season.

Editors at organisations including the BBC, Sky News, UTV, and the Press Association wrote to Chief Constable Matt Baggott warning that what they called "fishing expeditions" were a danger to their staff.

"The undersigned have a genuine fear that terrorists and rioters will target the media whom they perceive to be evidence-gatherers for the state, however involuntary that might be," they wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.

A press photographer was shot in the leg during riots in Belfast in June while a TV cameraman narrowly escaped injury recently when a bullet passed through his clothing after he was targeted by a gunman.

The organisations added that if the police applied their new powers it would also damage the public perception of newspapers and broadcasters as being independent and impartial.

"None of the undersigned have any desire to obstruct legitimate evidence-gathering or policing, nor do anything that would harm the prosecution process or would endanger public safety," they said.

"(However) we do believe that senior officers within the PSNI need to understand the damage that the increased frequency and broader scope of such applications does to the public perception of news organisations as being independent and impartial and, therefore to the safety of our staff."

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed they had received the letter and said it was being studied.

(Reporting by Ian Graham, editing by Padraic Halpin)